96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree

No one was hurt

They were aided by the Rawalpindi Force and Pakistan Army jawans.They were travelling in 12 cable cars that derailed in a storm at around 7:30pm. The cable cars were shifted off the pulley wire and were hanging precariously.It took the rescue teams 10 hours to get the trapped tourists down. Nine cars were at a height of over 1,000 feet. The operation involved getting the people out of the lowest car with ropes and then slowly pulling the next car to the end using a makeshift pulley. This process was repeated with all 12 cars.