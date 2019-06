At least 70 children were admitted to the hospital for food poisoning in Shikarpur’s Amrot village Wednesday night.

The children were taken to Civil Hospital, Lucky Ghulam Shah when their health deteriorated after eating chaat and sweets on Eid.

The doctors confirmed that the children are suffering from food poisoning and check ups are under way.

Most of them have been discharged, however, 15 are still in the hospital.

With reporting by Arshad Arain.

