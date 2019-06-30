30 killed in triple suicide bombing in Nigeria

At least 30 people were killed after three explosions occurred in northeast Nigeria.

Another 40 were injured in the attack in Konduga village in Borno State, the officials said.

The bombing is said to have targeted a video hall. It is unclear whether the blast occurred while people were watching football or a movie.

Extremist group Boko Haram is being blamed for the attack.

Ali Hassan, leader of a self-defense group in Konduga, told AFP news agency that the owner of the hall had prevented one bomber from entering.

“There was a heated argument between the operator and the bomber who blew himself up,” he said.

Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), told Al Jazeera that the high number of fatalities was because emergency responders had been unable to reach the site of the blast quickly. Nor were they equipped to deal with large numbers of wounded.

“Lack of an appropriate health facility to handle such huge emergency situation and the delay in obtaining security clearance to enable us to deploy from Maiduguri in good time led to the high death toll,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.