HOME > Local

21-day-long cleanliness campaign kicks off in Quetta

52 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

Balochistan Local Government Minister Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani launched a 21-day-long cleanliness campaign on Tuesday in Quetta.

Bhootani, administrator Tariq Javad Mengal and other officials swept the roads to kick off the campaign.

Around 400 municipality workers are participating in the cleaning campaign. They are divided into four zones.

Bhootani has said that during the campaign millions of tonnes garbage will be disposed off and sewage lines will also be cleaned. He also claimed that the previous government is responsible for the lack of cleanliness in the city.

Related: Balochistan Levies seize weapons from militants’ hideout

He said the city government would make this drive a success despite being short on resources.

The minister said that legal action will be taken against the workers who fail to perform their duties.

Residents and the trader’s community should dispose off garbage into the designated areas instead of throwing it on the roads.

cleanliness campaign Quetta Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani
 
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
