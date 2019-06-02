HOME > News

15,000 policemen to stand guard during Eid prayers in Karachi

2 hours ago

The Karachi police are taking no chances this Eid and have issued a strict security plan.

More than 15,000 policemen will be deployed on security duties in 1,367 open spaces, mosques and imambargahs where Eid prayers will be held.

Around 35,500 policemen and volunteers will be deployed on security duties across Sindh. More than 1,500 traffic police officers will also play their part in ensuring the festivities proceed peacefully.

Rangers will also provide security during Eid gatherings.

