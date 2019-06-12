12-year-old student killed in Attock firing

A 12-year-old student was killed on Tuesday morning after a stray bullet hit him while he was travelling to his school on a motorcycle with his uncle in Attock’s Hazro tehsil.

The police said that two rival groups were firing on one another during which the child was killed.

The deceased, identified as Haider Jan, and the accused were all residents of Seedhan village.

“My nephew has been shot dead. I need justice,” said Jan’s uncle. We didn’t have any enmity with the person who fired the shots. “We had no enemies in the entire village,” he added.

The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The prime suspect has interim bail in another case. The police have registered a case and are searching for the suspects.

