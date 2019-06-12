12-year-old electrocuted to death in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

A 12-year-old boy died after being electrocuted in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Thursday. His 28-year-old brother was injured trying to save him.

Samiullah received a strong electric shock after he touched a naked wire in Bhittaiabad while he was picking up garbage. He was rushed to Darul Sehat Hospital in critical condition along with his brother. However, he could not survive the shock.

According to the hospital, the brother has been identified as Nabi and is out of danger.

