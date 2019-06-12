Sunday, June 2, 2019 | 27 Ramadhan, 1440 | BETA
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
Samaa Digital
1 hour ago
Thirty-five people injured
At least 12 people were killed and 35 injured in road accidents across Pakistan Sunday morning.
A car collided with a trailer in Mianwali's Dhak Pahari. A married couple and their two children were killed in the accident.
Two people were killed and eight injured after a van collided with a car on Indus Highway near Sehwan. Two of the injured are said to be in critical condition.
Related: Six people have been injured in road accidents after it rained in Karachi
In Pishin, two motorcyclists collided into one another resulting in the death of three people. Two people were injured.
A passenger bus overturned in Burewala while trying to avoid a collision with a rickshaw. Two people died on the spot and 25 were wounded.
A person was killed after a bus overturned in Haripur.
TOPICS:
Reckless driving
road accidents
