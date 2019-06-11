11-year-old boy raped, murdered in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi

An 11-year-old boy’s body was found in an empty plot in Karachi’s Korangi. The boy had been raped before being killed.

The child went out to play Saturday evening and never returned. The police found his body in an empty plot in Ibrahim Hyderi on Sunday.

They have arrested a suspect, identified as Rasheedullah, whom they say confessed to murdering the boy.

The post-mortem report confirmed that the boy was raped before being strangled to death.

Residents say this isn’t the first case of rape and murder in the area.

