10-year-old boy killed in truck-motorcycle collision in Karachi’s Landhi

1 hour ago
 

A speeding truck and motorcycle collided on Thursday night in Karachi’s Landhi No 4, resulting in death of a 10-year-old boy.

The boy’s cousin, who was also on the motorcycle, was injured. He was taken to a hospital.

The children’s family said they went out to buy ice cream.

Related: Five injured in clash between Punjab University students

After the accident, residents of the area beat up the truck driver. They smashed the windows of other trucks that passed by and also set a vehicle on fire.

A heavy contingency of police arrived and took 16 people in custody.

The injured truck driver was arrested.

