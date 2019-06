A 10-year-old boy was killed on Thursday after he accidentally shot himself in Okara’s Depalpur Tehsil.

His two-year-old brother Ali was injured. He has been shifted to Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital.

According to the police, Shehzad was playing with his father’s pistol. He mistook it for a toy gun and opened fire.

