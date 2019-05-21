Zardari wants action against NAB chief for his controversial interview

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday that his party will take action against NAB chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal for discussing ongoing corruption references in an interview a few days ago.

“He has no right to give an interview,” Zardari said. “His post doesn’t allow him to give such interviews.”

We will take action against him, the former president told reporters.

Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before the accountability court on Tuesday morning.

Related: Fake accounts case: Zardari, Faryal appear before an accountability court

The former president said that the young generation will lead the protest against the government after Eid. He was referring to PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “We will take care of the rest,” he added.

On Sunday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted an iftaar dinner for the leaders of opposition parties.

“All parties will meet and work on their joint strategy against the government’s policies,” said Bilawal while addressing a press conference after the dinner.

He remarked that all parties will continue to stage their own protests after Eid, outside and inside parliament.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.