Zakir Naik charged with money laundering by India

Zakir Naik, an Islamic preacher, has been charged by Indian authorities with money laundering.

He is accused of acquiring criminal assets worth $28 million, reported BBC. He denies this.

Naik has been living in exile in Malaysia since 2017.

He has also been accused of spreading hate speech and inciting terrorism. He preaches on Peace TV, a channel broadcast from Dubai.

Naik’s “inflammatory speeches and lectures have inspired and incited a number of Muslim youths in India to commit unlawful activities and terrorist acts”, India’s Enforcement Directorate told a Mumbai court on Thursday.

The agency has accused him of using funds from “dubious or suspicious sources” to buy property in India and finance events where he made “provocative speeches”.

