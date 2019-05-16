HOME > Entertainment

You can now watch Cake on Netflix

May 15 , 2019

Pakistani film Cake is finally available on Netflix, Adnan Malik confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, filmmaker Asim Abbasi had dropped hints that his feature film Cake will soon be available to stream on Netflix.

He took to Twitter to announce the ‘rumour’.

Set in Karachi, it is a story of unspoken love between a dysfunctional family. The film takes you on an emotional rollercoaster and will leave you in tears.

It was selected as Pakistan’s official Oscar nominee in the category of Foreign Language Film Award this year.

Cake released on March 30, 2018 and stars Sanam Saeed, Aamina Sheikh and Adnan Malik in pivotal roles.

TOPICS:
cake latest netflix oscars Pakistan


