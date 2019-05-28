HOME > Government

Won’t allow the state’s writ to be challenged: defence secretary

1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

We will not allow the state’s writ to be challenged, said Defence Secretary Lt Gen (retd) Ikramul Haq on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence, which was presided over by Amjad Ali Khan. Haq gave a briefing on Sunday’s incident in North Waziristan.

The defence secretary narrated the incident saying that the army check-post in Doga Macha Madakhel village was attacked twice a month ago. He said two suspects were arrested on May 25.

In reaction, local supporters of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement staged a protest and it was agreed that one suspect would be freed, he said.

However, PTM leaders MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir called for the protest to continue, the defence secretary said, adding that both men reached the spot and fought with the security forces.

He said the Kharqamar check post was attacked. Five of our soldiers were injured but we stayed patient, he said, adding that they had to respond after the PTM group attacked.

The committee chairperson said they would not allow the sacrifices of tribesmen for peace to go in vain and a few people would not be allowed to disrupt the peace. He condemned the attack on the check post.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
