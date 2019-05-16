‘Won’t allow Bahria Town to usurp more land in Murree’

The Supreme Court ordered on Monday the Punjab government to submit its reply in the forestland case against Bahria Town Rawalpindi and Murree. It has been accused of usurping the government’s land.

The bench, headed by Justice Azmat Saeed, asked the Bahria Town’s lawyer how they want to solve the problem and ordered them to respond once the Punjab government has submitted its reply.

We will review the solutions according to the law, said Justice Saeed. He remarked that the case of Bahria Town Rawalpindi and Murree is different from that of Bahria Town Karachi. “This case pertains to the forest department’s land,” the judge said.

The Bahria Golf City has been constructed on Shamilat land (community land), remarked the judge. The Shamilat land is a grant given by the state, out of state land, to the owners of the village to be used for their common purposes and is usually granted at the time of settlement, according to the UN HABITAT’s Guide on Land and Property Rights in Pakistan (2012). The golf city is located on Murree Expressway.

Bahria Town will not be allowed to usurp one more inch of land, the judge said.

The case has been adjourned till May 23, Thursday

