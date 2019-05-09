HOME > Local

Woman who rejected marriage offer burnt alive

10 mins ago

A young woman who rejected a marriage proposal was burnt alive in Muzaffargarh’s Bet Mir Hazar Khan. 

The 16-year-old’s parents said that the suspect, identified as Muhammad Yousuf, and his friend came to their house late at night. They sprinkled oil on the teenager and set her on fire.

Related: Sukkur man arrested after murdering neighbour, burying wife alive

The parents said that their daughter had rejected Yousuf’s marriage offer a few days ago.

The young woman has been shifted to a hospital.

An FIR was filed against the suspect after which he was arrested. The police are on the lookout for his accomplice.

 
TOPICS:
muzaffargarh VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
10 killed in blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar
10 killed in blast outside Lahore’s Data Darbar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan's first locally manufactured cars
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan’s first locally manufactured cars
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.