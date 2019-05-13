Woman takes FIA to court for ‘losing’ her evidence file

A woman is taking the Federal Investigation Board to court for allegedly losing her evidence file in a cybercrime case.

The petitioner, who is a part-time lecturer, has approached the Sindh High Court against the “negligence and misconduct” of the agency, according to Bolo Bhi, a civil society organisation working on internet freedom and privacy in Pakistan.

Related: Facing online harassment? Pakistan law is on your side

The case will be taken up by the court on Tuesday, May 21.

She had filed many complaints with the FIA over the existence of Facebook pages where she was being abused and photoshopped images sexualising her were being shared.

The complaint included Section 21 (offences against modesty of natural person) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

The FIA arrested the accused person and seized his digital equipment and sent it to the forensic laboratory after lodging an FIR on October 4, 2016.

The evidence file, however, went “missing” in 2017 when the high court was hearing the bail petition of the suspect.

Related: ‘Good morning’ texts are harassment: ombudsperson

The woman wrote to the FIA more than 34 times requesting them to produce the evidence file and the lost documents but to no avail.

She did not get any “satisfactory response” by the FIA, says Bolo Bhi.

In her petition, she has asked the FIA to either produce the lost file or provide best alternative evidence against the suspect to ensure a “fair trial”. She wants the officers responsible for this to be held accountable.

She has argued that the FIA has violated her right to dignity (Article 14 of the Constitution) and the right to equal protection under the laws (Article 25).

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.