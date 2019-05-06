Woman, boy killed after Indian firing along Line of Control

Two people were killed after Indian firing along the Line of Control.

A woman and a 12-year-old boy were killed while another woman was injured in the attack, according to the ISPR. The deceased have been identified as Nasreen Bibi and Muhammad Zahid, while the injured as Sonia Bibi.

In retaliation, the Pakistan Army targeted an Indian check-post along the border.

According to the army’s media cell, India violated the ceasefire along the LoC by indiscriminately firing at civilian settlements in the Kot Katera and Tatta Pani sectors.

