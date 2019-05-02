Will the people of Karachi get relief this Ramazan?

The Sindh government has planned to setup 25 ‘Ramadan Bachat Bazaars’ across Karachi’s six districts for the supply of quality commodities at government rates.

This was decided at the first meeting regarding arrangements for Ramazan held at the Commissioner House in Karachi on Thursday.

The spots of the bazaars are yet to be finalised.

So far, according to the figures given by the authorites, seven bazaars are being setup in District Malir, four in District West, three in District South, four in District East, four in District Central and three in District Korangi.

South Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Salahuddin told SAMAA Digital that the district administration has already finalised three locations, including Marina Plaza in Clifton Block 1, near Benazir Bhutto Park in Clifton Block 2 and Kakri Ground in Lyari.

The South DC said that the government is determined to ensure the availability of basic commodities in these ‘bachat bazaars’ at government rates. Officials of the bureau and supply department along with the assistant commissioners will conduct a survey at the bazaars over price control.

He asserted that a penalty or fine will also be imposed on the shopkeepers involved in selling commodities at rates higher than those prescribed by the government.

“All our assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars are already on ground and deputed at Sabzi Mandi to check and control the prices of fruits and vegetables at government rates,” he said.

