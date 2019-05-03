‘Will Shehbaz Sharif continue to serve as the opposition leader?’

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wants to know if PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif will continue to serve as the opposition leader or not.

Many questions have been raised over the decisions made by the PML-N, he said while addressing a press conference on Friday.

On May 2, the PML-N nominated Rana Tanveer as the new chairperson of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee. Previously, Shehbaz was serving on the post.

The PML-N said that Shehbaz has left the post because of his health, Qureshi remarked. “If his health doesn’t allow it, then will he continue serving as the opposition leader too?”

Related: PML-N nominates Rana Tanveer as new Public Accounts Committee head

The PML-N president is currently in London. Shehbaz was supposed to return on May 6, said Qureshi. “He has cancelled his ticket and we don’t know when we will return now.”

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi clarified that he isn’t becoming the leader of the opposition. “I have heard that the PML-N has made the decision to make Abbasi its vice-president and then we will be made the acting president and then by default the opposition leader,” he claimed. “One, however, doesn’t know what will happen.”

He said that PML-N decisions are being made by a ‘gang of four’ people. “Parliamentary parties are in a state of shock.” Even season politicians Raja Zafarullah Haq expressed his shock at PML-N’s decision to change the PAC chairperson.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.