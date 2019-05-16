Why does Rao Anwar want to travel abroad, asks judge  

The Supreme Court wants to know why former Malir SSP Rao Anwar wants to travel abroad. It was hearing on Thursday a case pertaining to removing the police officer’s name from the Exit Control List.

Anwar is accused of killing Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake encounter. He is currently out on bail in the case. The cop retired after 37 years of service on January 1.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked, “Anwar is a police officer, why does he want to travel abroad?” The judge asked if he runs any businesses abroad.

The court has approved Anwar’s bail yet his name is on the no-fly list, his lawyer told the court. “He wants to go meet his family,” he said.

The judge asked if there were any other FIRs against the suspect.

Justice Faisal Arab remarked that he read in newspapers that more inquiries have been launched against the former police officer.

The lawyer of Mehsud’s family told the court that NAB is investigating Anwar for owning more assets than known sources of income.

Justice Bandial said that the court is not looking into that case because many people are being investigated in the assets case.

The court ordered Anwar’s lawyer to submit the petition to remove his name from the ECL once again. On January 10, the top court had quashed a similar petition. “We are not removing his name from the no-fly list,” the chief justice had said. “Anwar will stay in Pakistan until the trial against him is completed,” he remarked

The hearing has been adjourned indefinitely.

