WhatsApp will soon end support for all the Windows Phone

May 14 , 2019

WhatsApp is ending support for a large number of outdated smartphone models.

The company announced in a blog post that it will discontinue support to all devices running the Windows Phone operating system after December 31, 2019, TechRadar reported.

It will not be active on Android versions 2.3.7 and older after February 1, 2020 and iPhone iOS 7 and older after February 1, 2020.

Some features may stop functioning at any time as the company will no longer develop for the mentioned platforms, according to WhatsApp’s blog post.

