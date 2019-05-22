‘We’ve sunken low if we’re asking if Farishta was Pakistani’

Sherry Rehman asks people not to share pictures of her

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, the PPP senator urged people to be sensitive. They haven't asked for anything but justice, she said of the girl's family.Farishta went missing on May 15 at 5:30pm from her house in Islamabad's Chak Shahzad. Her body was found in a nearby forest on May 20. One of the issues raised during the investigation was that the SHO of the Shahzad Town police station initially refused to register a case of her disappearance. He told the family that it seemed as if the girl had run off herself.The SHO was suspended for his actions and an inquiry is under way. Senator Rehman blasted the government for only suspending the SHO. If this is what happens in a Riyasat-e-Madina (Madina-like state) then the skies will fall and earth will open up, she said.She asked how the policeman had the gumption to ask which area the girl was from and whether she was a Pakistani citizen or not while being asked to register the FIR. How could someone even ask this, questioned the senator. She said if this is the reasoning that we are using to absolve ourselves of the blame in this case, then we have sunk very low indeed.Anyone who asks this question should be prepared for questions from us, she warned.