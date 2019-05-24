Weather report: 24 hours of rain forecast in Punjab, KP

After nighttime showers in multiple parts of Punjab, the Metrological department has forecast another 24 hours of rain.

It rained in Lahore, Okara, Pakpattan and Mandi Bahauddin Thursday night, resulting in lower temperatures on Friday.

The Met department has forecast rain and a storm today in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad division, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The rest of the country will be experiencing dry and hot weather.

Rain wreaks havoc in Balochistan

A rainstorm in Balochistan left several areas flooded in Chaghi and Kohlu. Storm water drains overflowed and the walls and roofs of several houses were damaged in the storm. Crops were also damaged.

It has been raining in Balochistan for three continuous days.

