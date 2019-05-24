HOME > Environment

Weather report: 24 hours of rain forecast in Punjab, KP

58 mins ago

Photo: Online

After nighttime showers in multiple parts of Punjab, the Metrological department has forecast another 24 hours of rain.

It rained in Lahore, Okara, Pakpattan and Mandi Bahauddin Thursday night, resulting in lower temperatures on Friday.

The Met department has forecast rain and a storm today in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad division, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The rest of the country will be experiencing dry and hot weather.

Rain wreaks havoc in Balochistan

A rainstorm in Balochistan left several areas flooded in Chaghi and Kohlu. Storm water drains overflowed and the walls and roofs of several houses were damaged in the storm. Crops were also damaged.

It has been raining in Balochistan for three continuous days.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Balochistan Punjab weather


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
VIDEO
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
video
21 hours ago
 
 
 
 
 
Sattu juice, Ramazan, beat the heat, Ramazan 2019, Karachi, Karachi drinks, Sattu, KDA market, Gulshan
 
MOST READ
PPP leader Qamar Zaman's son dies in a road accident
PPP leader Qamar Zaman’s son dies in a road accident
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira's son
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Top stories of the day
Top stories of the day
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.