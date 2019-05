Those who hampered democracy want to 'save' it, he says

The premier was speaking to the media at a fundraising event for the Shaukat Khanum hospital in Islamabad on Sunday.He was referring to the iftaar dinner hosted by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad. It was attended by PML-N's Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Hamza Shahbaz as well as party representatives of PkMAP, ANP and National Party among others.PM Khan vowed that he will take the country forward.