We are still ready for talks, Qureshi tells Swaraj

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held an informal meeting with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj during the meeting of Foreign Ministers Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will take two steps towards peace if India takes one, Qureshi remarked. We are still ready for talks, he added.

The foreign minister said that Swaraj brought sweets with her because she thinks we sometimes speak bitter. She brought sweets because she wanted us to speak sweet, he added.

Qureshi said he told Swaraj that Pakistan wants to resolve all the ongoing issues through dialogue.

