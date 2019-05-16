HOME > Politics

We all know who’s behind ‘NABgardi’: Bilawal Bhutto

May 14 , 2019

 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked on Tuesday that everyone knows who is behind the latest spade of ‘NABgardi’. 

“Our three generations have been battling them,” he wrote in a tweet on social media. “We will not stop now.”

Related: NAB summons Bilawal on May 17 in Park Lane case

The tweet comes the same day the National Accountability Bureau summoned him in the Park Lane cane on May 17, Friday. This is the second time he will appear before NAB in the case.

Bilawal and his father Asif Ali Zardari jointly own the Park Lane Estate company, which is a Karachi-based real estate firm. The anti-graft watchdog had initiated an inquiry against them on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials.

TOPICS:
bilawal bhutto zardari NAB PPP

2 Comments

  1. Mahmood   May 14, 2019 11:24 pm/ Reply

    Anyone cought stealing government money should be flogged then hanged on a lamppost
    For every one to see this is what happens to curupt people that hide behind there party or there family name and they should eat the same as an ordinary person

  2. Muhammad   May 15, 2019 12:25 pm/ Reply

    Bilawal you also should know your dad’s corruption and you are also part of your dad’s corruption.


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, NAB, Park Lane
 
