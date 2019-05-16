We all know who’s behind ‘NABgardi’: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked on Tuesday that everyone knows who is behind the latest spade of ‘NABgardi’.

“Our three generations have been battling them,” he wrote in a tweet on social media. “We will not stop now.”

Related: NAB summons Bilawal on May 17 in Park Lane case

The tweet comes the same day the National Accountability Bureau summoned him in the Park Lane cane on May 17, Friday. This is the second time he will appear before NAB in the case.

Bilawal and his father Asif Ali Zardari jointly own the Park Lane Estate company, which is a Karachi-based real estate firm. The anti-graft watchdog had initiated an inquiry against them on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.