Ways to combat thirst while fasting in Ramazan 

With long fasting hours and the intense heat of the summer, it is very important for people to take precautions over their water consumption in Ramazan. This will help ensure that you remain healthy, hydrated and balanced throughout the month.

While it would be tempting to eat aloo ke parathay and halwa puri for sehri, experts have advised people to avoid salty foods, tea, and coffee while eating before sunrise. Salty food will make you thirstier soon. “One teaspoon of salt is the recommended intake for a day,” said fitness expert Talha Farooqi on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Tuesday.

Farooqi urged people to skip their tea and coffee during sehri as they can make you dehydrated. “In every breathe, we are burning water from our body. If you eat the wrong type of food in sehri, your body will respond negatively,” he said.

He remarked people who are fasting should be very careful of their diet, as most people can develop kidney issues in Ramazan because of a poor diet. “Deep-fried and processed foods, especially those with high-fat should be avoided,” he added.

Caffeinated drinks and fizzy drinks may lead to nausea and stomach-related diseases in Ramazan, he added.

Nephrologist Dr Bilal Jamil said that such drinks contain carbon which causes flatulence and a feeling of fullness and it prevents the body from using liquids. “Along with bringing discipline in our lives, we should bring discipline in our diets too.”

The experts suggested the use of watermelon and coconut water as an alternative. Either drinking watermelon juice or eating watermelon in sehri can do wonders to keep you hydrated in your fast.

