WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah

2 hours ago
He is in Saudi Arabia for OIC summit



Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Maneka, performed their Umrah in Saudi Arabia on Friday. 

PM Khan is in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit during which he will attend the 14th OIC Summit.

The conference titled ‘Makkah Summit: Together for the Future’ is being hosted by Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

The meeting has been called to discuss issues and challenges being faced by the Muslim community and discuss the escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

