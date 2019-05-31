Friday, May 31, 2019 | 25 Ramadhan, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
TRENDING NOW
Sindh police opens IT lab in Karachi’s Malir
Mob beats up two men accused of robbery in Faisalabad
Government to auction off old buildings to pay off debt
Kidnapped Karachi woman recovered after being sold for Rs230,000
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Video
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
Samaa Digital
2 hours ago
He is in Saudi Arabia for OIC summit
Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Maneka, performed their Umrah in Saudi Arabia on Friday.
PM Khan is in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit during which he will attend the 14
th
OIC Summit.
The conference titled ‘Makkah Summit: Together for the Future’ is being hosted by Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.
The meeting has been called to discuss issues and challenges being faced by the Muslim community and discuss the escalating tensions between the US and Iran.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
RELATED STORIES
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
ABOUT US
ANCHOR PROFILES
COMMENT POLICY
ONLINE ADVERTISING
CONTACT US
FEEDBACK
RSS MOBILE APPS
FAQ'S
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.