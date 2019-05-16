HOME > Video

Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives

May 15 , 2019

He was beaten up after crashing into several parked vehicles





An untrained truck driver who couldn't control his vehicle damaged several cars and bikes in Karachi's Paposh Nagar area, CCTV footage showed.

The truck driver was beaten up by the crowd and handed over to police. The footage showed bystanders running around to save their lives.

Karachi

4 Comments

  1. Fahad   May 16, 2019 11:22 am/ Reply

    Why do you beat up a person of an incident? Does it fix the problem or repair the damage? NO!

  2. Gajjo   May 16, 2019 11:35 am/ Reply

    Traffic police is responsible for this mess on roads in the city.

  3. Miqbal   May 16, 2019 2:47 pm/ Reply

    THE DRIVER LICENSE IS SOLD BY POLICE

  4. Samsung   May 16, 2019 4:20 pm/ Reply

    You all are fools. Beating a person can teach him a lesson and respect lives around. If you just hand the guy over to the police, they will take bribe and let him go. He will then go on a killing spree anytime he wants.


