Want to become a millionaire? Contact Azad Chaiwala

Everyone wants to become a millionaire these days and one social media activist wants to help them get there.

Azad Chaiwala says he is going to help one million young Pakistanis become millionaires by starting their own businesses.

The Sunderland-based entrepreneur claims to have employed more than 100 people who run his investment portfolios, properties, YouTube channels, and websites.

Chaiwala is on a mission to produce one million millionaires in Pakistan by helping youngsters acquire skills and start businesses of their own.

“Pakistan is going through economic stress and there are no jobs available,” he told SAMAA on its show Naya Din on Friday. “I want to use my skills and train youngsters to start their own businesses. It is fun and a good deed.”

He believes these one million millionaires could take Pakistan out of economic devastation and make the country economically independent. Right now, startups are the only way out for the country, he said. This mission will have a great impact as it will create thousands of jobs. He reminded people that business is also a Sunnah but this has been forgotten.

The education system in Pakistan is mere theoretical, he argued. In the contemporary world, specialization in every field is needed, said Chaiwala. He is soon going to start his own institute at which youngsters will be trained for a few months and will be able to start their own businesses. It takes four years to acquire a computer degree but at this institution it will take only a month to learn the same, he claimed.

