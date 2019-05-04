Viral TikTok video sparks tourist ban at India’s Jama Masjid

The Jama Masjid in India’s Delhi has banned tourists after a viral video emerged of girls dancing inside the famous Delhi mosque.

The viral video filmed for the TikTok video sharing app features two girls dancing inside the mosque and doing handstands, Times of India reported.

Other videos have since emerged showing other people dancing and singing at the mosque. Some Twitter users were outraged by the footage, denouncing the dancing as “vulgar.”

The mosque committee was angered by the act and responded by issuing a ban on tourists entering the mosque. It will now only allow tourists in if they are going there to pray.

