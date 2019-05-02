Usman Buzdar announces increase in minimum wage

The Punjab government has increased the minimum wage as well as well as the Workers Welfare Fund, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday.

The minimum wage of labourers in Punjab was increased to Rs16,500, while Workers Welfare Fund was increased from Rs100,000 to Rs150,000 and death grant was increased from Rs500,000 to Rs600,000.

Labour colonies and social security hospitals will be constructed for people’s convenience, he said while speaking on Labour Day.

Related: PM Imran Khan rejects OGRA summary for petrol price hike

“We have signed an MoU with Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital,” he added.

The provincial cabinet will make further amendments in labour laws.