US hasn’t imposed visa sanctions on Pakistan: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

May 14 , 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has clarified on Tuesday that the United States of America (USA) has not imposed visa sanctions on Pakistan.

The foreign minister has said that the US has not imposed visa sanctions on Pakistan but only on three officers. The minister further said that the visa sanctions have been imposed on Foreign Office’s officers, including its joint secretary.

In a foreign affairs committee meeting chaired by Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Qureshi briefed the committee members on multiple issues.

On the US deporting Pakistanis, the foreign minister has said that 70 illegal immigrants will be returning to Pakistan on Wednesday. The United States has arranged a special chartered plane to send these immigrants back to Islamabad from Texas.

The individuals were detained and prosecuted for immigration violations, criminal conduct and other serious charges.

Speaking about peace talks between Afghanistan and the US, Qureshi has said that Pakistan plays an important role in the peace talks. He added that whenever there is no breakthrough in the peace talks between US and Afghanistan, Pakistan is made the scapegoat.

He also remarked that If the US stops giving money to Afghanistan, Afghanistan cannot run the country.

During the meeting, the foreign minister said that he has called an all embassies meeting on June 27. The meeting will discuss the promotion of economic diplomacy.

Qureshi also revealed that India has been selling Pakistani basmati rice with their name. However, to control this he has suggested imposing a ban on sending Pakistani basmati rice to Qatar.

