Unregistered madrassas will be shut down, warns education minister

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood warned on Monday that the government will shut down the unregistered madrassas across the country.

The government and Ittehad Tanzimat Madaris-e-Deeniya, a federation of the five Waqfs (seminary boards), have agreed to attach madrassas with the federal education ministry, Mehmood said in Islamabad on Monday.

He told reporters that his ministry has established 10 regional offices for the registration of madrassas.

The government will facilitate the registered madrassas in opening of bank accounts and they will be allowed to teach foreign students, he added.

Related: Pakistan’s largest madrassa network produced 1m Hafiz-e-Quran: Qari Jalandhari

However, he said that foreign students will be issued a visa for nine years. The students will also be given vocational and technical education, the education minister added.

At least 90% of the madrassas in Punjab have been registered, NACTA said in a report last week. These madrassas will be placed under the education ministry.

The geo-tagging and registration of unregistered madrassahs is underway. NACTA said that the geo-tagging of at least 85% madrassas in tribal districts, 80% in Sindh, and 75% in KP is complete.

The police department in Sindh and the education department in KP are responsible for the registration.

According to NACTA, the accounts of madrassas — Zakat, collection of animal hides and other sources of income — would also be audited by the provincial education departments.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.