UAE to release 572 Pakistani prisoners: FO

As many as 572 Pakistani prisoners in various jails of the United Arab Emirates are set to be released during Ramazan under amnesty announced by the UAE president.

The Pakistanis were among the 3,005 prisoners who were pardoned by UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as “an act of kindness” during Ramazan, Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said at a weekly press briefing here at the Foreign Office.

He said the Emirate-wise break-up of Pakistani prisoners to be released was Abu Dhabi and Al Ain (262), Dubai (177), Sharjah (52), Ajman (65) and Fujairah (16).

He said Pakistan’s mission in the UAE was in touch with the local authorities for the prisoners’ release and deportation to Pakistan and providing them necessary assistance, including issuance of out-passes, passports and air tickets, where required.

At present, around 2,409 Pakistani nationals are languishing in eight UAE jails, facing imprisonment in different minor and major crimes, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

TOPICS: