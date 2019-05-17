UAE releases 572 Pakistani prisoners

The UAE government has released 572 Pakistani prisoners as part of an amnesty by its president, Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan during Ramazan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the UAE president for releasing 572 Pakistani prisoners.

“We value this gesture by the UAE government,” the prime minister said in a statement.

He said such a step by the UAE government would help further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

These released Pakistanis were among the 3,005 prisoners who were pardoned by the UAE president as “an act of kindness” during Ramazan, Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said at a weekly press briefing at the Foreign Office on Friday.

He said the Emirate-wise break-up of Pakistani prisoners to be released was Abu Dhabi and Al Ain (262), Dubai (177), Sharjah (52), Ajman (65) and Fujairah (16).

He said Pakistan’s mission in the UAE was in touch with the local authorities for the prisoners’ release and deportation to Pakistan and providing them necessary assistance, including issuance of out-passes, passports and air tickets, where required.

At present, around 2,409 Pakistani nationals are languishing in eight UAE jails, facing imprisonment in different minor and major crimes, he added.

