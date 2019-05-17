Two women gangsters arrested in Islamabad

The Islamabad police arrested on Wednesday two women who are suspected to be members of a robbery gang.

It also recovered Rs60,000 from them. The suspects were arrested from Sector F-7 after police saw CCTV footage of the robberies.

City SP Syed Aziz said the women were involved in multiple robberies at shopping centres and stole cash and credit cards from women’s purses.

The police are warning people of Islamabad to stay alert while shopping, as there are more gangs out there.

