HOME > News

Two women gangsters arrested in Islamabad

3 hours ago

The Islamabad police arrested on Wednesday two women who are suspected to be members of a robbery gang.

It also recovered Rs60,000 from them. The suspects were arrested from Sector F-7 after police saw CCTV footage of the robberies.

City SP Syed Aziz said the women were involved in multiple robberies at shopping centres and stole cash and credit cards from women’s purses.

The police are warning people of Islamabad to stay alert while shopping, as there are more gangs out there.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Islamabad robbery


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, gang, women, woman gang, thieves
 
MOST READ
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
IMF programme will choke Pakistan's economic growth: expert
IMF programme will choke Pakistan’s economic growth: expert
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.