Two police officers of the Eagle Squad were injured in Faisalabad after motorcyclists opened fire Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in New Mawana Mandi, near Samandari Road.

The policemen had told a suspicious duo on a motorcycle to pull over for checking when they opened fire, injuring two policemen. The attackers fled after opening fire.

The police have begun a search.

