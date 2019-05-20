Two men rape, throw acid on woman in Punjab’s Layyah

An FIR has been registered against two unidentified men for raping and throwing acid on a 32-year-old woman in Punjab’s Layyah.

The survivor said she was sleeping in the courtyard of her home with her children in Fatehpur Town when two masked and armed men woke her up, took her to a room and raped her one by one.

She said they then cut her hair, threw acid on her and set her on fire before escaping. Her neighbour took her to the tehsil headquarter hospital where she is being treated for burn injuries on her back, right arm and right leg.

The casualty medical officer said her condition is stable.

Related: Three Rawalpindi policemen remanded into police custody on rape charges

Her husband works in Karachi.

Investigation officer ASI Muhammad Saleem told our correspondent that fingerprints have been taken from the crime scene. We hope to arrest the culprits soon, he said.

The FIR has been registered under sections 376ii (punishment for rape), 336B (punishment for hurt by corrosive substance) and 337V (arsh for hair) of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 of the ATA.

With reporting by our correspondent Rizwan Baig