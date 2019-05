Two buffaloes died of electrocution while drinking water from a drain in Islamabad.

The owners of the two buffaloes reached the police station and filed a complaint against a citizen.

They said they should be compensated for a loss of Rs700,000. A motor had been installed in the drain which spread current into the water, the owners said.

Police says samples have been sent to a lab for a post-mortem so the cause of death can be determined.

