Two-member LHC bench hearing Hamza Shahbaz’s bail pleas dissolved

3 hours ago

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court, which is hearing bail pleas filed by PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz, recused itself from the cases, leading to its dissolution.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Hamza asked the court permission to speak. After approval was granted, he expressed criticism towards the National Accountability Bureau.

“The NAB chairperson, in his interview, had said that the bench was going to get changed. The NAB chief said I would not let Hamza hide behind bail and that he will cancel my bail,” he remarked.

He added that the NAB DG was talking negatively about him and his father Shehbaz Sharif on media and that they will raid his home ‘like goons’.

An LHC bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the bail plea of Hamza filed in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

He had earlier demanded a Punjab Assembly summoning session over the recent scandal of NAB chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

Talking to reporters after making an appearance in an accountability court, Hamza said that NAB is involved in “character assassination of politicians in the name of accountability”.

TOPICS:
NAB plmn Shahbaz Sharif


