Two people died after a policeman opened fire at a wedding function in Abottabad’s Bagnoter on Friday.

Two people were injured in the firing. They have been shifted to the Ayub Medical Complex.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Khaliq, has been arrested. The police said that Khaliq was intoxicated when he opened fire.

The deceased have been identified as Abid Khan and Aqib Khan.

