HOME > Local

Two children crushed by container

1 hour ago

Two children died on Wednesday after collision with a truck in Balochistan’s Khuzdar.

The incident took place on the National Highway in Ferozabad region of Khuzdar, according to the Levies.

The children, who were riding a motorcycle, were crushed to death by the container the truck was carrying. Another man was injured in the accident.

The bodies and the injured man were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital. The truck driver fled the scene.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
accident khuzdar


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
VIDEO
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
video
6 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
Sattu juice, Ramazan, beat the heat, Ramazan 2019, Karachi, Karachi drinks, Sattu, KDA market, Gulshan
 
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed's speech on North Waziristan
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed’s speech on North Waziristan
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.