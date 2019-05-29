Two children crushed by container

Two children died on Wednesday after collision with a truck in Balochistan’s Khuzdar.

The incident took place on the National Highway in Ferozabad region of Khuzdar, according to the Levies.

The children, who were riding a motorcycle, were crushed to death by the container the truck was carrying. Another man was injured in the accident.

The bodies and the injured man were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital. The truck driver fled the scene.

