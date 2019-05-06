Two air quality monitors installed at US Embassy in Islamabad

The US Mission Pakistan installed two regulatory-grade air quality monitors at the US Embassy in Islamabad.

The initiative was taken in collaboration with the US Environmental Protection Agency and utilises the best available technology, a statement released by the US Embassy in Pakistan said on Monday.

It said real-time publication of air quality data will be available for use by scientists and researchers, the government, and the public.

Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Ambassador Alice Wells cut the ribbon to inaugurate the monitors installed at the US Embassy in Islamabad on Monday.

She said the monitors are something the countries could use together to fight air pollution. “Air quality monitors are one of many tools on the long journey to mitigating the effects of air pollution and eventually decreasing the amount of pollutants in the air,” Wells stated.

In the near future, air quality monitors will also be installed at the US consulates in Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar.

