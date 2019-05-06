HOME > Environment

Two air quality monitors installed at US Embassy in Islamabad

2 hours ago

Ambassador Alice Wells and Chargé d’Affaires a.i. John Hoover inaugurate the air quality monitors at U.S. Embassy Islamabad. Photo: US Embassy

The US Mission Pakistan installed two regulatory-grade air quality monitors at the US Embassy in Islamabad.

The initiative was taken in collaboration with the US Environmental Protection Agency and utilises the best available technology, a statement released by the US Embassy in Pakistan said on Monday.

It said real-time publication of air quality data will be available for use by scientists and researchers, the government, and the public.

Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Ambassador Alice Wells cut the ribbon to inaugurate the monitors installed at the US Embassy in Islamabad on Monday.

She said the monitors are something the countries could use together to fight air pollution.  “Air quality monitors are one of many tools on the long journey to mitigating the effects of air pollution and eventually decreasing the amount of pollutants in the air,” Wells stated.

In the near future, air quality monitors will also be installed at the US consulates in Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
air pollution latest US


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan's first locally manufactured cars
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan’s first locally manufactured cars
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to 'eat pork, drink alcohol'
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to ‘eat pork, drink alcohol’
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.