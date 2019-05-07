Twitter lets you add GIFs to retweets

Twitter is now letting its users add images, videos, and GIFs to their retweets.

Tap the ‘retweet with comment’ option and select the image of GIF icon in the toolbar to use the feature, The Verge reported.

Exciting news: Today we are launching the ability to Retweet with GIF, photos, and video! We find solutions to many challenges as we build for a global, vocal audience. Here is a glimpse into our process as we worked on this feature. https://t.co/PUMr9DRQ0K — Twitter Engineering (@TwitterEng) May 6, 2019

Adding media to a retweet is available for iOS, Android and Twitter’s mobile website. However, the option is not for desktop users for now.

The company said it was designed for people to quickly understand all the content in a retweet.

