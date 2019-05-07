HOME > Technology

Twitter lets you add GIFs to retweets

46 mins ago

Twitter is now letting its users add images, videos, and GIFs to their retweets.

Tap the ‘retweet with comment’ option and select the image of GIF icon in the toolbar to use the feature, The Verge reported.

Adding media to a retweet is available for iOS, Android and Twitter’s mobile website. However, the option is not for desktop users for now.

The company said it was designed for people to quickly understand all the content in a retweet.

