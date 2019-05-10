Tribal lawmakers to have more representation in national, provincial assemblies

The National Assembly adopted on Friday a motion to increase the national and provincial assembly seats of the merged district of Khyber Paktunkhwa, which were formerly known as FATA.

PTM MNA Mohsin Dawar introduced the Constitutional (Amendement) Bill, 2019 to the NA speaker during the session.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said the National Assembly is going to pass the constitutional amendment bill unanimously on Monday to increase the number of seats for former FATA.

He said this while taking part in the debate after introduction of the bill at the floor of the lower house in Parliament.

The bill will be passed on the demand of the elected representatives and people of tribal areas so that they would not feel a sense of deprivation, he said.

The debate on the bill was formally opened by MNA Dawar who had introduced the bill seeking amendment in Articles 51 and 106 of the Constitution.

He said he had suggested in the bill to retain 12 seats of the NA which were reduced to six after the merger of FATA with KP and to increase the general seats for KP Assembly from 16 to 24.

Dawar said the Standing Committee on Law and Justice had approved the bill with amendments and proposed to increase the KP Assembly general seats from 16 to 20 and NA seats from six to nine.

Pervez Khattak said the people of the merged districts always expressed their affiliation with Pakistan, adding that it was satisfying that the Frontier Crimes Regulation which was used to oppress people, was abolished.

He said the merged districts were rich with natural and mineral resources and its merger would bring prosperity and development and improve the living standard of the people. During the British era, FATA was a buffer zone between Pakistan and Afghanistan and people of the area protected borders of the country, he observed.

He said the proposal to give 3% share of the National Finance Commission award to erstwhile FATA should be supported, adding that the merged districts would get funds of Rs1,000 billion in 10 years after allocation of its share through the NFC.

Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz Khawaja Asif said the tribal areas have gone through great difficulties in the last four decades and were ravaged by war, terrorism and chaos.

In the decade of 1980s, Pakistan was affected due to proxy wars of super powers and wars across the border in Afghanistan. War and terrorism affected Karachi, Waziristan, Lahore, Swat, Gilgit and other areas throughout Pakistan, he lamented.

Two dictators for the sake of prolonging their rule and for their personal interests dragged Pakistan into wars, he said.

He said after the merger of the tribal districts into KP, the people of the area should be compensated for their sufferings and eviction from homes.

MNA Mufti Shakoor thanked all the parties for supporting the bill for an increase in the seats. He recalled that people of the merged districts were bathed in blood and had to bear difficult conditions as several operations including, Ruddul Fasaad, were conducted by security forces.

MNA Ali Wazir demanded that elections should be held on the seats in the KP Assembly within six months. MNAs Jamaluddin, Sajid Mohmand and Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali said the new legislation would prove beneficial for the people of the merged districts.

