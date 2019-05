Rail traffic has been suspended

There were no casualties in the accident, according to SAMAA TV correspondent Ayaz Dhari.However, other passenger trains had to be stopped because of the accident. This caused massive delays on both sides of the tracks.Around an hour and a half after the train derailed, rescue teams arrived at the scene. Work is now under way to right the bogies.According to Railway authorities, the cargo train was travelling from Karachi to somewhere in Punjab.