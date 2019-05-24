Friday, May 24, 2019 | 18 Ramadhan, 1440 | BETA
Trailer transporting cotton catches fire
Samaa Digital
20 mins ago
No one was hurt
A trailer transporting cotton bales caught fire in Toba Tek Singh Thursday night. There were no injuries in the blaze.
The fire department was able to put out the fire after two hours. Six vehicles were sent to the site of the fire on the Gojra Jhang Road.
The trailer was transporting cotton bales. All the cotton was burnt in the fire.
Officials don't know what caused the blaze yet.
TOPICS:
Fire
toba tek singh
